Lu Feng is a political economist and professor at Peking University's School of Government.

He says the US-led semiconductor war on China is a 'nuclear weapon' and China should respond with its own:

"Since the US has used its ‘nuclear weapon’ against China, China should strike back and use its own ‘nuclear weapon’ ... The US’s ‘nuclear weapon’ is tech and China’s ‘nuclear weapon’ is its market."

The scope of the Washington’s tech crackdown has always been constrained by the reliance of US companies on the Chinese market. Lu recommends further weaponising Chinese demand.

This is from an interview the prof. gave, you can find a report on it here, worth checking out.

They ain't doing The Macarena, behind the recent slight warming of relations there is still a war going on.