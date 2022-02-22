China covid testing

Covid cases in Hong Kong continue to spiral out of control, hitting 8013 today compared to 126 cases at the start of the month.

Mainland officials told their counter parts in Hong Kong that a full lockdown may be needed, according to a report. So far Hong Kong has tried to contain covid with a mix of escalating restrictions but with the health care system under a growing strain, more dramatic measures could be needed.

Meanwhile, China continues to face its own covid challenges, with locally-transmitted cases reported in 10 provinces today, including 4 in Beijing and 10 in Wuhan. There were a total of 59 locally-transmitted cases reported today in mainland China.

The    covid-19  story in China continues to simmer and we still have no idea how they will transition to living with covid.