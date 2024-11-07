Info via Reuters:
- Taiwan's China Airlines is close to deciding a multi-billion-dollar order for long-distance passenger jets, potentially split between Airbus and Boeing.
- The order for freighters is still under consideration, influenced partly by the U.S. presidential election outcome.
- The decision follows Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency, with Taiwan aiming to maintain strong U.S. ties.
- The airline is considering Boeing's 777X and Airbus A350-1000 to replace its 10 Boeing 777-300ERs and support future expansion.
- Industry sources indicate China Airlines could order up to 20 passenger jets, possibly split between Airbus and Boeing, with the deal estimated at nearly $4 billion after discounts.
- The final decision awaits board approval.
- China Airlines stated that fleet planning is based on market demand, corporate development, and technical and commercial evaluations.
- Airbus and Boeing declined to comment on the matter.
- Aircraft deals often factor in political considerations, especially for Taiwan, which faces pressure from China over sovereignty claims.
- The U.S. is a key backer and arms supplier to Taiwan, despite no formal diplomatic ties, and the Taiwan government is the majority owner of China Airlines.