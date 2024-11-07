Info via Reuters:

  • Taiwan's China Airlines is close to deciding a multi-billion-dollar order for long-distance passenger jets, potentially split between Airbus and Boeing.
  • The order for freighters is still under consideration, influenced partly by the U.S. presidential election outcome.
  • The decision follows Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency, with Taiwan aiming to maintain strong U.S. ties.
  • The airline is considering Boeing's 777X and Airbus A350-1000 to replace its 10 Boeing 777-300ERs and support future expansion.
  • Industry sources indicate China Airlines could order up to 20 passenger jets, possibly split between Airbus and Boeing, with the deal estimated at nearly $4 billion after discounts.
  • The final decision awaits board approval.
  • China Airlines stated that fleet planning is based on market demand, corporate development, and technical and commercial evaluations.
  • Airbus and Boeing declined to comment on the matter.
  • Aircraft deals often factor in political considerations, especially for Taiwan, which faces pressure from China over sovereignty claims.
  • The U.S. is a key backer and arms supplier to Taiwan, despite no formal diplomatic ties, and the Taiwan government is the majority owner of China Airlines.
Taiwan China USA