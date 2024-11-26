Comments from the Chinese Ambassador to Australia:

US policy on trade with China and other countries will have impact

Expect China and US to engage with each other to talk about each other's policies on how to manage relationship

The last time Trump ramped up tensions with China China responded by kicking Australia with punitive tariffs etc. Australia is a puny weakling for the bullies to pick on instead of the bigger US.

If I was in Australia right now I'd be sweating a repeat from China.

Oh wait ... I am ;-)

Wine tariffs were one Chinese response. We had to drink it all, ourselves.