Additional 10% tariffs will be imposed on crude oil, farm equipment, and some autos

New tariffs to go into effect on 10 February

At the same time, they're also announcing that export controls will be implemented on tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, and indium-related materials. These ones will go into effect starting from today. The risk mood is getting hit by the headlines here with S&P 500 futures down 0.2% and AUD/USD is dipping lower, down 0.7% to 0.6180 on the day.