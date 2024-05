Among them, Lockheed Martin (again) will see a few units impacted. The Chinese foreign ministry also says that it will not issue visas and there will be bans imposed for their senior executives from entering China. The measures will go into place from 22 May.

At the same time, the US is posting some new details on the tariffs here. It is said that many of those tariffs will take effect starting from 1 August. And that there will be public comments on new China tariffs that will close on 28 June.