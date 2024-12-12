Chinese economy still faces many difficulties and challenges

Need to treat difficulties properly and affirm confidence

Unfavourable impact brought by external environment has become severe

Will deepen reforms and pursue high quality development in 2025

Will expand domestic demand

Must coordinate relationship between overall supply and demand

Will implement more proactive macro policies

Will implement cuts to interest rates and reserve requirement ratios

To take forceful measures to boost consumption and expand domestic demand in all directions

Will stabilise housing and stock market

To implement appropriately loose monetary policy

Will coordinate and push forward with fiscal and tax reforms

It's all high-level commentary from China once again following one of their most important economic meetings in setting out targets for next year. As for the headline remark, it is well expected after Xi boasted about that already here earlier this week. Much of the other commentary isn't anything new as Chinese officials have got their work cut for them in trying to revive domestic demand in the country, as has been the case for the last few years.