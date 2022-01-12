Central China’s Henan Province is seeing cases of both the Delta and Omicron variants. Henan reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday China, 118:

  • 12 from Zhengzhou
  • 65 from Anyang (already under lockdown)
  • 41 from Xuchang


Two case with Omicron variant were discovered in Huaxian county:

  • around 130 kilometers away from Zhengzhou
  • 70 kilometers from Anyang

Huaxian will thus impose lockdown, from today:

  • Residents in Huaxian should stay indoors and work from home
  • Other than those for necessary usage, all vehicles are banned on the roads
  • Businesses, restaurants in the county suspended operations, except stores that provide necessities, pharmacies and medical institutes
  • Public transportation was also suspended.

Huaxian location boxed, some of the other localities of interest with arrows:

china lockdown

Earlier posts re the current state in China:

Also from China today: