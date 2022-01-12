Central China’s Henan Province is seeing cases of both the Delta and Omicron variants. Henan reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday China, 118:
- 12 from Zhengzhou
- 65 from Anyang (already under lockdown)
- 41 from Xuchang
Two case with Omicron variant were discovered in Huaxian county:
- around 130 kilometers away from Zhengzhou
- 70 kilometers from Anyang
Huaxian will thus impose lockdown, from today:
- Residents in Huaxian should stay indoors and work from home
- Other than those for necessary usage, all vehicles are banned on the roads
- Businesses, restaurants in the county suspended operations, except stores that provide necessities, pharmacies and medical institutes
- Public transportation was also suspended.
Huaxian location boxed, some of the other localities of interest with arrows:
