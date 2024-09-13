- Will raise the retirement age for men to 63 - effective January 1, 2025.
- Will raise retirement age for white collar female workers to 58 - effective January 1, 2025.
- Will raise retirement age for blue collar female workers to 55 - effective January 1, 2025.
- From January 2030 the minimum period for employees to receive basic pension on a monthly basis will be gradually increased from 15 years to 20 years.
- Employees who have reached the minimum numbers of years of payment may voluntarily choose to retire flexibly and early.