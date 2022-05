China April house prices -0.2% m/m

prior 0%

and +0.7% y/y

prior +1.5%

The m/m fall is the first reported decline since December 2021. The y/y rsie is the lowest since October 2015.

The property sector has slowed sharply in China. Combine that with lockdowns covering major economic hubs and the lacklustre results today are hardly a surprise.

