China industrial production and retail sales data for August 2023. Very nice beats for both.

china data 15 September 2023

More:

  • China Jan-Aug Fixed-Asset Investment +3.2% Y/Y (Reuters poll +3.3%)
  • Jan-Aug Private Sector Fixed-Asset Investment -0.7% Y/Y
  • Jan-Aug Infrastructure Investment +6.4% Y/Y
  • August unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%)

Comments from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):

  • In August, major indicators showed marginal improvement
  • National economy showed good momentum of recovery
  • Domestic demand remains insufficient