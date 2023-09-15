China industrial production and retail sales data for August 2023. Very nice beats for both.
More:
- China Jan-Aug Fixed-Asset Investment +3.2% Y/Y (Reuters poll +3.3%)
- Jan-Aug Private Sector Fixed-Asset Investment -0.7% Y/Y
- Jan-Aug Infrastructure Investment +6.4% Y/Y
- August unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%)
Comments from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):
- In August, major indicators showed marginal improvement
- National economy showed good momentum of recovery
- Domestic demand remains insufficient