China industrial production and retail sales data for August 2023. Very nice beats for both.

More:

China Jan-Aug Fixed-Asset Investment +3.2% Y/Y (Reuters poll +3.3%)

Jan-Aug Private Sector Fixed-Asset Investment -0.7% Y/Y

Jan-Aug Infrastructure Investment +6.4% Y/Y

August unemployment rate 5.2% (expected 5.3%, prior 5.3%)

Comments from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):