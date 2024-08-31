August 2024 official Chinese PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):

Composite is 50.1

prior50.2

August Manufacturing PMI 49.1

expected 49.5, prior49.4

Services 50.3

expected 50.0, prior 50.2

--

The Chinese economy has been showing, and continues to show, a patchy and uneven recovery. Key trouble spots include:

an uncertain property sector outlook, the sector is mired in debt

subdued consumer confidence and demand

manufacturing overcapacity in some sectors

still below target underlying inflation (impacting this are the above points on weak domestic demand and supply overcapacity)

on the horizon are potentially higher tariffs on Chinese exports

Authorities have been lobbing targetted support at the economy, in a piecemeal fashion. There is still plenty of work to do.

--

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.