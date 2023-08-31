China August Manufacturing PMI 49.7, beating the estimate and still in contraction

vs. expected 49.2, prior 49.3

fifth consecutive month in contraction for factory activity, but edging towards an expansionary reading. Maybe in September?

Non-Manufacturing 51.0, missing its estimate and in expansion

expected 51.2, prior 51.5

The combined PMI, the 'Composite' is 51.3

Statements from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):