China August trade data in both USD and CNY terms in the screenshot below.

For the period January - August (that is, YTD):

USD denominated exports are down 5.6% y/y and imports are down 7.6% y/y

in CNY terms for the YTD exports +0.8% (a falling currency helping) and imports -1.3%

Another poor report on trade from China. If there is a bright side its that the published numbers are better than those expected.

USD/CNH is little changed circa 7.3250.