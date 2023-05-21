China's cyberspace regulator banned products made by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology from use in key infrastructure. The chip ban could cover sectors ranging from transport to finance
In a statement on Sunday the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Micron products had failed its network security review.
- "The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security"
----
China and the US are in the midst of frosty relations, this is another sign of the country's economy taking a back seat to Xi'l ambitions.