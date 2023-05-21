China's cyberspace regulator banned products made by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology from use in key infrastructure. The chip ban could cover sectors ranging from transport to finance

In a statement on Sunday the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said Micron products had failed its network security review.

"The review found that Micron's products have serious network security risks, which pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security"

China and the US are in the midst of frosty relations, this is another sign of the country's economy taking a back seat to Xi'l ambitions.