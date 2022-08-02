China has moved against Taiwan, employing trade sanctions to punish the small nation as it did against Australia.

China's General Administration of Customs of the mainland suddenly suspended more than 100 food imports from Taiwan, which was interpreted as retaliation for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.



The General Administration of Customs of the Communist Party of China announced last night that these manufacturers violated relevant regulations and urgently stopped imports.

Pelosi is expected in Taiwan Tuesday evening local time