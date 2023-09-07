August data showed that China's foreign exchange reserve dropped 1.38% from a month earlier to $3.16 trillion, the lowest level since the beginning of the year, according to China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange ( SAFE).

At the same time China extended its streak of expanding gold reserves to a 10th consecutive month. The People's Bank of China bought about 930,000 ounces of gold into its reserves last month. This boosts its holdings to 69.62 million ounces (2,165 tons).

Since November, China has added a total of 5.95 million ounces to its stockpile.

China has been expanding gold purchases as part of efforts to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar.