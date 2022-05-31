To accelerate issuance of local government special bonds

To step up VAT credit rebates, ramp up fiscal spending

Will guide actual lending rates lower

Will roll out cash subsidies until year-end for firms that hire college graduates

Will increase international passenger flights in an orderly manner

To steadily increase consumption of automobiles, home appliances

Will allow firms to defer social security payments to year-end in industries affected by COVID-19

It's a very top-down approach to things but you get the picture. Beijing is sending a clear message that it wants to keep economic activity moving at pace while having to balance that against its 'zero covid' strategy.