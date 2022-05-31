  • To accelerate issuance of local government special bonds
  • To step up VAT credit rebates, ramp up fiscal spending
  • Will guide actual lending rates lower
  • Will roll out cash subsidies until year-end for firms that hire college graduates
  • Will increase international passenger flights in an orderly manner
  • To steadily increase consumption of automobiles, home appliances
  • Will allow firms to defer social security payments to year-end in industries affected by COVID-19

It's a very top-down approach to things but you get the picture. Beijing is sending a clear message that it wants to keep economic activity moving at pace while having to balance that against its 'zero covid' strategy.