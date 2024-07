These are the privately surveyed PMI results from China for June.

Caixin PMI Services 51.2

expected 53.4, prior 54.0

Composite 52.8

prior 54.1

The Key points made in the report:

Export business growth remains solid despite slowing in line with overall new business

Staffing levels fall marginally in June

Charges rise only fractionally as input price inflation declines

Earlier: