Over the weekend we had the official PMIs:

China August Manufacturing PMI 49.1 (expected 49.5), Services 50.3 (expected 50.0)

More detail:

The private, Caixin S&P Global manufacturing PMI is much better, coming in at 50.4.

From the report, in summary:

Demand picked up as total new orders resumed growth, with stronger demand for intermediate goods

Exports declined for the first time in eight months

Employment remained steady after an 11-month contraction

Both input and output prices decreased

Lower prices for raw materials such as industrial metals brought down input costs

Output prices decreased amid sales pressure, with the corresponding indicator reaching the lowest level in four months

--

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.