The official PMIs jumped a lot more:

Caixin PMI Manufacturing for February 51.6, first expansion since August 2022

previous was 49.2

The loosening of COVID curbs alongside economic stimulus having a positive impact.

I've posted on the difference between the official and private survey PMIs before, so this is a repeat, but ICYMi:

The official PMI and Caixin PMI are different surveys, of different firms, with different characteristics, so they often have diverging results.

In brief, the Caixin/Markit surveys smaller firms than does the official survey from China's National Bureau of Statistics/China Logistics Information Center.

