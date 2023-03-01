The official PMIs jumped a lot more:

Caixin PMI Manufacturing for February 51.6, first expansion since August 2022

  • previous was 49.2

The loosening of COVID curbs alongside economic stimulus having a positive impact.

I've posted on the difference between the official and private survey PMIs before, so this is a repeat, but ICYMi:

  • The official PMI and Caixin PMI are different surveys, of different firms, with different characteristics, so they often have diverging results.
  • In brief, the Caixin/Markit surveys smaller firms than does the official survey from China's National Bureau of Statistics/China Logistics Information Center.

