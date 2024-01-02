The privately-surveyed manufacturing PMI from China for December, Caixin/S&P Global.

50.8 vs. 50.4 expected and 50.7 in November

Key findings, in summary, from the report:

Output and new orders both increase at quicker rates

firms maintain a cautious approach to employment

Inflationary pressures remain soft

Over the weekend we had the official PMIs for December, manufacturing was a disappointment:

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector. There is more on the difference between the two PMIs at that link above.