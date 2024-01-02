The privately-surveyed manufacturing PMI from China for December, Caixin/S&P Global.
- 50.8 vs. 50.4 expected and 50.7 in November
Key findings, in summary, from the report:
- Output and new orders both increase at quicker rates
- firms maintain a cautious approach to employment
- Inflationary pressures remain soft
Over the weekend we had the official PMIs for December, manufacturing was a disappointment:
The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector. There is more on the difference between the two PMIs at that link above.