Much better than the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official manufacturing PMI released last week (see link below)

From the report today, in brief:

fourth consecutive month of accelerated growth in the sector

supply and demand expanded

output reached a 23-month high

strong increases in consumption goods production

new orders 10th straight month of growth

New export orders grew for the fifth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace

sector’s labor market remained in contraction for the ninth straight month

Price levels remained low. Input costs rose at the fastest pace in seven months, though the increase was modest.

Sales prices continued to decline

factory gate prices for intermediate goods ticked up

---

On Friday we had the official May PMIS:

Manufacturing slipped back into contraction, and to its lowest for 3 months.