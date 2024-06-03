Much better than the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official manufacturing PMI released last week (see link below)

From the report today, in brief:

  • fourth consecutive month of accelerated growth in the sector
  • supply and demand expanded
  • output reached a 23-month high
  • strong increases in consumption goods production
  • new orders 10th straight month of growth
  • New export orders grew for the fifth consecutive month, albeit at a slower pace
  • sector’s labor market remained in contraction for the ninth straight month
  • Price levels remained low. Input costs rose at the fastest pace in seven months, though the increase was modest.
  • Sales prices continued to decline
  • factory gate prices for intermediate goods ticked up
On Friday we had the official May PMIS:

Manufacturing slipped back into contraction, and to its lowest for 3 months.