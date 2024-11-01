Moves into expansion at 50.3

expected 49.7, prior 49.3

Summary:

PMI Growth : Caixin China Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 in October, signalling sector expansion.

: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.3 in October, signalling sector expansion. Supply and Demand : Both improved, with new orders at their highest since June and output growth steady.

: Both improved, with new orders at their highest since June and output growth steady. Inventories : Manufacturers increased purchases and stock levels in response to market recovery.

: Manufacturers increased purchases and stock levels in response to market recovery. External Demand : Export orders remained weak, continuing a three-month contraction.

: Export orders remained weak, continuing a three-month contraction. Employment : Employment fell for the second month, with widespread job cuts, especially in investment goods sectors.

: Employment fell for the second month, with widespread job cuts, especially in investment goods sectors. Prices : Input and output prices rose slightly due to higher energy and metal costs, ending recent declines.

: Input and output prices rose slightly due to higher energy and metal costs, ending recent declines. Supplier Delays : Persistent delays for the fifth month, with transportation and production struggling to meet demand.

: Persistent delays for the fifth month, with transportation and production struggling to meet demand. Business Confidence : Optimism improved, reaching a five-month high, though still below average.

: Optimism improved, reaching a five-month high, though still below average. New Policies : Policies from late September aimed to stabilize demand and foster optimism, though labor market pressure remains.

: Policies from late September aimed to stabilize demand and foster optimism, though labor market pressure remains. Policy Focus: Sustaining growth in 2024 will require boosting consumer demand, with emphasis on increasing household disposable income.

Stimulus announcement began in China in late September and continued through October.

Earlier this week we had the the official PMIs, showing slight improvement for manufacturing:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.