Key findings from the Markit report:

Stronger rise in output amid renewed upturn in sales

Input cost inflation eases to 19-month low

Business confidence weakens amid pandemic and supply chain worries

The commentary in the report is long and detailed, in summary though:

Supply was strong and demand rebounded... easing of supply constraints, output expanded for the second month in a row and at a faster pace.

Overseas demand remained sluggish because of the pandemic’s impact in foreign countries and rising logistics costs due to a shortage of containers.

Employment pressure intensified ... firms were still cautious about hiring.

The subindex of employment stayed in negative territory for the fifth consecutive month in December and hit the lowest point since February.

Inflationary pressure eased as costs rose at a slower clip. The gauge for input costs remained in expansionary territory but was lower than the previous month.

more to come