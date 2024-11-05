Caixin Services PMI for October comes in at 52.0

expected 50.5, prior 50.3

Composite 51.9

prior 50.3

This is the final of the China PMIs for October. Earlier:

From the report, in brief on the services result today:

Business activity and new orders grew for the 22nd month, with overseas demand increasing for the 14th consecutive month.

Output prices remained stable as price hikes at some firms were balanced by discounts at others.

Future activity expectations rose nearly 3 points, reaching a five-month high, with businesses optimistic about near-term economic conditions.

Employment grew slightly as new orders prompted companies to increase staffing, marking two months in positive territory.

Work backlogs increased slightly for the third consecutive month.

Input costs rose, though at a slower pace, due to higher energy and raw material prices, while output prices remained stable.

And, on the Composite:

Composite PMI marking 12 consecutive months of expansion, with services outperforming manufacturing.

Manufacturing workforce contraction weighed on overall employment, despite growth in services.

Prices remained stable with a slight increase in service sector input costs.

Market optimism rebounded from September's record low.

Following Politburo's focus on economic challenges in late September, new policies aimed at stabilizing demand and improving optimism were introduced.

The labor market remains strained, and prices are low. Achieving 2024 growth goals will rely on a sustained rise in consumer demand, with a focus on boosting household income.