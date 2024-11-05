Caixin Services PMI for October comes in at 52.0

  • expected 50.5, prior 50.3

Composite 51.9

  • prior 50.3

This is the final of the China PMIs for October. Earlier:

From the report, in brief on the services result today:

  • Business activity and new orders grew for the 22nd month, with overseas demand increasing for the 14th consecutive month.
  • Output prices remained stable as price hikes at some firms were balanced by discounts at others.
  • Future activity expectations rose nearly 3 points, reaching a five-month high, with businesses optimistic about near-term economic conditions.
  • Employment grew slightly as new orders prompted companies to increase staffing, marking two months in positive territory.
  • Work backlogs increased slightly for the third consecutive month.
  • Input costs rose, though at a slower pace, due to higher energy and raw material prices, while output prices remained stable.

And, on the Composite:

  • Composite PMI marking 12 consecutive months of expansion, with services outperforming manufacturing.
  • Manufacturing workforce contraction weighed on overall employment, despite growth in services.
  • Prices remained stable with a slight increase in service sector input costs.
  • Market optimism rebounded from September's record low.
  • Following Politburo's focus on economic challenges in late September, new policies aimed at stabilizing demand and improving optimism were introduced.
  • The labor market remains strained, and prices are low. Achieving 2024 growth goals will rely on a sustained rise in consumer demand, with a focus on boosting household income.
