Both of the Caixin PMIs outperformed official PMIs. The two are different surveys.

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.

Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.

--

Main points from the report

New business growth supported by a faster rise in export business inflows

Staffing levels fall marginally amidst cost concerns

Average charges decline for the first time since January

---

Earlier PMIs for August from China.

The official figures were out over the weekend:

The private, Caixin, manufacturing PMI turned in a decent performance though: