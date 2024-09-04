Both of the Caixin PMIs outperformed official PMIs. The two are different surveys.
China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.
- The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises. As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.
- Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.
- Despite these differences, the two surveys often provide similar readings on China's manufacturing sector.
--
Main points from the report
- New business growth supported by a faster rise in export business inflows
- Staffing levels fall marginally amidst cost concerns
- Average charges decline for the first time since January
---
Earlier PMIs for August from China.
The official figures were out over the weekend:
- China August Manufacturing PMI 49.1 (expected 49.5), Services 50.3 (expected 50.0)
- ICYMI - China's official August manufacturing PMI fell to its lowest since February
The private, Caixin, manufacturing PMI turned in a decent performance though: