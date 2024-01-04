Services PMI from Caixin / S&P Global for December 2023 comes in at 52.9

expected 51.6, prior 51.5

Composite 52.6

prior 51.6

The earlier December PMI's:

The official PMI survey covers large and state-owned companies, while the Caixin PMI survey covers small and medium-sized enterprises.

Another difference between the two surveys is their methodology. The Caixin PMI survey uses a broader sample of companies than the official survey.

As a result, the Caixin PMI is considered to be a more reliable indicator of the performance of China's private sector.