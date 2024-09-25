- US actions severely impacts cooperation in the connected vehicle sector
- It constitutes as economic coercion
- Urges US to stop "unreasonable suppression" on Chinese firms
- Calls on US to stop generalising national security and to immediately revoke its actions
There's always a new fight every other day between the two countries. All these little things just reaffirms that US-China relations are continuing to head down the wrong path. And it makes for a more challenging global outlook in the longer-term.