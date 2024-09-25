US actions severely impacts cooperation in the connected vehicle sector

It constitutes as economic coercion

Urges US to stop "unreasonable suppression" on Chinese firms

Calls on US to stop generalising national security and to immediately revoke its actions

There's always a new fight every other day between the two countries. All these little things just reaffirms that US-China relations are continuing to head down the wrong path. And it makes for a more challenging global outlook in the longer-term.