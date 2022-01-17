I've mentioned quite a few times already in the past few weeks, that I just don't see any bigger risk to the global recovery than China. The omicron risks there are something that will percolate to global supply chains, inflation, and thus central bank outlook as well. And with Beijing being hit now, there's more scrutiny than ever for China to try and control the situation.

I'm not trying to be a fear monger, but I reckon broader markets are severely underestimating the potential impact of the actions that Chinese authorities may take in relation to this. As such, keep an eye out for the headlines in the days ahead. They may not gather much immediate traction but the fallout can be massive. From last week: