Via the Wall Street Journal:

China chip equipment imports plunge 40% year-on-year in November to US$2.3 billion

lowest level in 2-years

the worst since May 2020

Adds the Journal:

The drop in imports followed new restrictions imposed in October by Washington on the export of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China. The Commerce Department said at the time that it wanted to prevent American technology from advancing China’s military and surveillance capabilities.

Link to the piece for more (WSJ is gated)