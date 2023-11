China commerce minister discusses trade ties, EV and other issues with EU's Breton

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had "in-depth" discussions with the EU's industry chief Thierry Breton on China-EU trade relations, electric vehicles, 5G, supply chain and other topics on Friday.

Wang also raised China's concerns about the EU's anti-subsidy investigations over China's electric vehicles, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.