Typically, this conference is one where Chinese leaders meet up to discuss economic targets and what their plans will be for the upcoming year. So far, they are being rather tight-lipped about it although there are some remarks from the Politburo just last week here.

The reports circulating recently suggest that China is favouring to stick with a 5% economic growth target once again for next year, although the range could fall between 4.5% to 5.5%.