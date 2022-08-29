Headlines via Reuters:

China reports 352 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on Aug 28 vs 307 a day earlier

China reports 301 new local coronavirus cases in the mainland on Aug 28 vs 259 a day earlier

China reports 1,344 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland on Aug 28 vs 1,137 a day earlier

China reports 0 new coronavirus deaths in mainland on Aug 28 vs 0 a day earlier

----

I don't know when we will be able to stop being pestered by China outbreaks and potential associated harsh restrictions.

Pic from 2020. Seems a long time again but China is struggling to escape.