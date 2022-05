Via Singapore's Straits Times:

China's financial hub, Shanghai, reported another Covid-19 infection outside quarantine

Shanghai logged a total of 170 infections for Friday (May 27), one of which was found in the community

Shanghai has been taking tentative steps towards some reopening, based on no cases being found outside quarantine. Cases found outside quarantine pose a threat to reopening moves under China's zero COVID policy. let's see how this goes.