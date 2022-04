Shanghai reported 20,398 local asymptomatic Covid infections

and 824 symptomatic

Across mainland China as a whole the numbers are 22,648 and 1,540

Data for cases Thursday 7 April.

--

Shanghai remains in lockdown, no exit date has been set.

Thoughts are with those in China suffering with the infection.

For the Chinese the lockdown of Shanghai is a big weight. FOr global supply chains, ditto.