Some encouraging news in coronavirus-hit China.

Guangzhou has experienced spreading outbreaks, resulting in targeted restrictions and lock downs. It looks like its on the improve now though with worst-hit district of Haizhu scheduled to resume public transport operations in some areas from today, Monday, 14 November 2022 .

The more nuanced approach to COVID lock downs in China is becoming more prevalent. This is supportive for China and China-proxy trades.