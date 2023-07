CPI and PPI both reflect weak demand in China. Both dropping from the May y/y figure.

June CPI 0.0% y/y

expected +0.2%, prior +0.2%

for the m/m -0.2%

June PPI -5.4% y/y ... wholesale level deflation digs itself deeper into the hole

expected -5%, prior -4.6%

for the m/m, -0.8%

USD/CNH popped on the data: