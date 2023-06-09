China inflation figures for May 2023
China CPI 0.2% y/y
vs. expected 0.3% y/y, prior 0.1%
the m/m CPI was -0.2% (expected -0.1, prior -0.1)
PPI -4.6% y/y
vs. expected -4.3% y/y, prior -3.6%
Wholesale price inflation has sunk further into deflation. The biggest impact on the PPI right now in China appears to be slow demand. Until this turns around the PPI is expected to defate. This is a negative for company profits and in turn employment and business investment. There are other possible explanations, but that's mine. Comments are, of course, welcome - I'd be keen to hear alternative accounts.