China Caixin Services PMI for November 2023

expected 50.8, prior 50.4

Key points from the report:

Business activity and new orders increase at quickest rates in three months

Confidence around the year-ahead improves

Inflationary pressures weaken

Composite is 51.6

prior 50.0

A welcome acceleration in November for all three of the Caixin PMIs. As noted just below this is in contrast to the very disappointing official PMIs for the month. We had the November official PMIs last week:

China November PMIs: Manufacturing 49.4 (expected 49.7) Services 50.2 (expected 51.1)

Manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month, falling deeper into contraction.

Both services and manufacturing disappointed relative to the median estimates, and slower than October.

And the Caixin Manufacturing PMI also:

China November Caixin Manufacturing PMI: 50.7 (vs. expected at 49.8)

exceeds expectations, marking a bounce back into expansion.

***

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.