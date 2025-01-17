China's Q4 economic growth data is due today, along with December economic activity data. I posted a preview here:
- Economic calendar in Asia 17 January 2025 - December and Q4 data due from China
- due at 0200 GMT, which is 2100 US Eastern time
Reuters have posted a heads up also. In summary:
Key Takeaways:
- Q4 GDP Growth: Expected to rise to 5.0%, up from 4.6% in Q3.
- Full-Year 2024 Growth: Estimated at 4.9%, close to the official 5% target.
- 2025 Economic Outlook: Uncertain due to potential new U.S. tariffs under Trump's administration.
- Policy Measures:
- Chinese policymakers have ramped up stimulus, including rate cuts and local government debt relief.
- More stimulus expected in 2025 as leaders pledge increased deficit spending and special bond issuance.
- Trade & Currency Risks:
- Exports have been strong, but may weaken if new U.S. tariffs are imposed.
- The yuan is under pressure, hitting a 16-month low amid dollar strength and trade uncertainties.
- 2025 & 2026 Growth Forecasts:
- 2025 GDP expected to slow to 4.5%, with further cooling to 4.2% in 2026.
- Upcoming Policy Announcements:
- More details on growth targets and stimulus to be unveiled in March’s annual parliamentary meeting.
- The central bank is expected to deploy its most aggressive monetary policies in a decade to support the economy.