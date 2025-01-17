China's Q4 economic growth data is due today, along with December economic activity data. I posted a preview here:

Reuters have posted a heads up also. In summary:

Key Takeaways:

  • Q4 GDP Growth: Expected to rise to 5.0%, up from 4.6% in Q3.
  • Full-Year 2024 Growth: Estimated at 4.9%, close to the official 5% target.
  • 2025 Economic Outlook: Uncertain due to potential new U.S. tariffs under Trump's administration.
  • Policy Measures:
    • Chinese policymakers have ramped up stimulus, including rate cuts and local government debt relief.
    • More stimulus expected in 2025 as leaders pledge increased deficit spending and special bond issuance.
  • Trade & Currency Risks:
    • Exports have been strong, but may weaken if new U.S. tariffs are imposed.
    • The yuan is under pressure, hitting a 16-month low amid dollar strength and trade uncertainties.
  • 2025 & 2026 Growth Forecasts:
    • 2025 GDP expected to slow to 4.5%, with further cooling to 4.2% in 2026.
  • Upcoming Policy Announcements:
    • More details on growth targets and stimulus to be unveiled in March’s annual parliamentary meeting.
    • The central bank is expected to deploy its most aggressive monetary policies in a decade to support the economy.
Economic calendar in Asia 17 January 2025 2