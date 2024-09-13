I posted earlier on the data coming from China this weekend:
All of the three major indicators are expected to show slower growth than they did in July.
Via ING, more:
- We are generally looking for another month of sluggish growth data this month, with the three big economic activity indicators of industrial production (5.1% prior, 4.8% forecast), fixed asset investment (3.6% prior, 3.5% forecast), and retail sales (2.7% prior, 2.5% forecast) all expected to moderate.
- The housing price data will also be scrutinised closely for signs of stabilisation.