Exports USD terms -9.9% y/y

forecast was -11.1%, previous -8.7%

Imports -7.5% y/y

expected -9.8%, previous -10.6%

Trade Balance USD 78bn surplus

expected $76.20bn, prior $69.84bn

-

Yuan terms also ...

Exports -0.5% y/y

prior 0.9%

Imports 2.2% y/y

prior -1.1%

Trade Balance 550.1bn

prior 494.3bn

--

For 2022 as a whole exports rose 4.3% and imports +10.5%