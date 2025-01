China December 2024 Industrial Profits +11% y/y

prior -7.3%

Industrial Profits YTD -3.3% (ie in 2024 profits fell 3.3% y/y, worse than the 2.3% decline for the entire 2023)

prior -4.7%

We also had January 2025 PMIs, which were well below estimates:

---

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.74 million) from their main operations.