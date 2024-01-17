China's economic 'activity' data for December 2023

Misses for retail sales and industrial output.

Investment came in better than (low) expectations:

private sector fixed asset investment was -0.4% y/y while investment in infrastructure propped numbers up with +5.9% y/y

More:

Urban Unemployment Rate 5.1%

vs prior 5.0%

2023 property investment dropped 9.6% y/y

For the energy traders, further confirmation of a bounce in demand from China, 2023 refinery output hit a record high, with fuel deamdn cited.

