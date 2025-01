Prior +7.1%

New yuan loans ¥990 billion vs ¥800 billion expected

Prior ¥580 billion

The total for new yuan loans in 2024 was ¥18.1 trillion and that's far short of the 2023 record of ¥22.8 trillion. That's not too positive a signal as new bank lending appears to be slowing at a crucial time with Beijing trying to revive domestic demand conditions.