Prior +10.0%

New yuan loans ¥1.17 trillion vs ¥1.40 trillion expected

Prior ¥1.09 trillion

Broad money growth in China eases further towards the end of last year while bank loans were once again another miss on estimates this time around. That being said, the total new yuan loans for 2023 is seen up to ¥22.75 trillion and that is higher than the ¥21.31 trillion in 2022. As such, that points to China still providing much support to try and bolster recovery conditions.