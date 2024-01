China's December Trade Balance (in yuan terms CNY) is a surplus of 540.9bn

prior surplus, in November, was 490.8bn

Exports +3.8% y/y in December, prior +1.7%

Imports +1.6% y/y in December, prior +0.6%

In US dollar terms, the trade balance is a surplus of 75.34bn

expected 74.75bn, prior 68.39bn

exports +2.3% y/y (expected +1.7%, prior +0.5%)

imports +0.2% y/y (expected +0.3%, prior -0.6%)

***

China's customs agency says out of major exporters it surveyed, 75% expect exports to remain the same or rise in 2024