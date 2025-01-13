Chinese trade data for December 2024, USD denominated figures:
Trade Balance 104.84bn
- expected 99.8bn, prior 97.44bn
- surge in exports balloons out the surplus even more
Exports +10.7% y/y
- expected +7.3%, prior +6.7%
- exports have likely been boosted by the surge to send goods offshore ahead of expected Trump tariffs
Imports +1.0% y/y
- expected -1.5%, prior -3.9%
China's December trade surplus with the US is 33.5bn USD vs. 29.7bn in November.
- for 2024 as a whole China's trade surplus with the US was 361 bn USD
This is likely to give us more of this: