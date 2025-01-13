Chinese trade data for December 2024, USD denominated figures:

Trade Balance 104.84bn

expected 99.8bn, prior 97.44bn

surge in exports balloons out the surplus even more

Exports +10.7% y/y

expected +7.3%, prior +6.7%

exports have likely been boosted by the surge to send goods offshore ahead of expected Trump tariffs

Imports +1.0% y/y

expected -1.5%, prior -3.9%

China's December trade surplus with the US is 33.5bn USD vs. 29.7bn in November.

for 2024 as a whole China's trade surplus with the US was 361 bn USD

