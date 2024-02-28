Country Garden Holdings said a liquidation petition has been filed against it.

Over non-payment of a $205 million loan

Country Garden said it would "resolutely" oppose the petition, which was filed by a creditor, Ever Credit Limited

ourt hearing set for May 17

There is probably plenty more of this to come. Homebuyers and creditors remain concerned about the Chinese property sector's debt crisis. Despite Chinese authorities ramping up efforts to boost confidence. A string of developers have defaulted on repayment obligations.

